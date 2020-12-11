In this week's Canadian Stock Watch, John Metchie III and No. 1-ranked Alabama clash with Arkansas in advance of next week’s SEC championship against No. 6 Florida.

No. 1 Alabama (9-0) vs. Arkansas (3-6), Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN2: John Metchie III and top ranked Alabama have just one game remaining before their big conference showdown with No. 6 Florida in the SEC Championship Game. As has been the case all season long, expect Alabama to cruise to victory in style against Arkansas on Saturday — the Crimson Tide’s lowest margin of victory this season has been 12 points. Look for quarterback Mac Jones to continue to build on his case for this year’s Heisman, as well as, wide receiver DeVonta Smith who has put up jaw-dropping numbers this season — which includes the eight receptions, 231 yards and three touchdowns that he put up last week against LSU.

Canadian to Watch: WR Metchie III (Brampton, Ont.) – Metchie had somewhat of a quiet game (four receptions, 58 yards) last week against LSU, considering the Tide rolled to a 55-17 victory. Look for him — Alabama’s No. 2 wideout behind Smith — to bounce back this week against an Arkansas squad that is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Herbstreit explains why Ohio State needs Alabama to beat Florida Kirk Herbstreit goes in depth on why Ohio State needs to be big Alabama fans when they play Florida in the SEC title game.

Illinois (2-4) vs. No. 14 Northwestern (5-1), Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN3: Canadian twin brothers, running back Chase Brown and safety Sydney Brown, have been major contributors this season for Illinois. The brothers will have to be on their game on Saturday if they hope to lead Illinois to an upset over 14th-ranked Northwestern, who is looking to pick up momentum ahead of their big game against No. 4 Ohio State next week in the Big 10 Championship Game.

Canadians to Watch: RB Chase Brown (London, Ont.) – Brown, a junior, has had a breakout season for Illinois. After receiving just three carries last season, Brown has led the school in attempts (79) and rushing yards (440) in 2020.

DB Sydney Brown (London, Ont.) – Brown, who racked up 88 tackles a season ago, is once again one of Illinois’ top tacklers in 2020. His 36 tackles rank him fourth on the team and second among all defensive backs. Brown also recorded this first force fumble of his career this season.

Tennessee (2-6) vs. Vanderbilt (0-8)), Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on TSN1 & TSN3: Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game last month, is still waiting for the opportunity to try and score the first points of her career. A week after Fuller made history, Vanderbilt’s game against No. 9 Georgia was postponed, and Fuller’s wait will likely continue this week as she’s listed as the Commodores No. 2 kicker heading into Saturday’s matchup. In regards to Tennessee, Canadian senior wide receiver Josh Palmer will play in what could be one of his final games as a Volunteer. Palmer recently said that he was undecided about his status for next season given that the NCAA has granted seniors the ability to return for another year because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian to Watch: WR Josh Palmer (Brampton, Ont.) – Palmer’s numbers have been down in 2020 but he’s still managed to lead Tennessee in all of the major receiving categories. He recently accepted an invitation to the 2020 Senior Bowl — the premier showcase game for exiting college football players that are looking to enter the NFL ranks — which could indicate that Palmer will not return to Tennessee next season.

No. 22 Oklahoma State (6-3) vs. Baylor (2-6), Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: It remains to be seen whether star Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard will take the field Saturday for Oklahoma State after missing the school’s last two games because of a leg injury. Hubbard, Hubbard who lit up the college football world last season with over 2,000 yards rushing, has struggled mightily in 2020 and will have to decide at season’s end if he will once again forgo the NFL Draft and return to Oklahoma State for another year. On the other side of the ball, fellow Canadian, senior Amen Ogbongbemiga, has been lighting it up for OSU’s defence this season.

Canadian to Watch: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (Calgary, Alta.) – Ogbongbemiga’s strong season has included leading Oklahoma State in tackles (74), adding 2.5 sacks and a team-high three forced fumbles.

Ogbongbemiga making a case to be in the running for the Cornish Trophy While it's usually offensive Canadians that headline the running for The Jon Cornish Trophy, Gridiron Nation looks at a few defensive players who are making a run at the title to be the most outstanding Canadian player in the NCAA.

Other Games On TSN

Arizona State (0-2) vs. Arizona (0-4) – Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN2

No. 9 Georgia (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-3) – Saturday at noon p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN1

No. 17 North Carolina (7-3) vs. No. 10 Miami (8-1) – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on TSN4

Michigan State (2-4) vs. Penn State (2-5) – Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN2

LSU (3-5) vs. No. 6 Florida (8-1) – Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN2

Stanford (2-2) vs. Oregon State (2-3) – Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on TSN2