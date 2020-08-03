Boser: My plan is to beat somebody up for 15 minutes

After earning a TKO victory and performance of the night bonus on Fight Island, Canadian Tanner Boser will return to the Octagon on October 3 against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reports.

Per sources, Tanner Boser will face Andrei Arlovski on October 3. Location TBD. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 2, 2020

The location of the fight is TBD.

Boser defeated Raphael Pessoa in Abu Dhabi on the July 26 Fight Night card, via second-round TKO.

His Fight Island victory came a month after he defeated Philipe Lins with an emphatic first round KO at the UFC Apex on June 27.

Boser is 3-1 since making his UFC debut with a victory over Daniel Spitz last October.

Arlovski has captured two of his last three fights, including beating Lins in his most recent outing, via unanimous decision in May.

The 41-year-old also has a win over Ben Rothwell during that stretch. He fell to Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round KO at UFC 244.

Arlovski held and defended the UFC heavyweight title in 2005.