1h ago
Canadian Boser to face Arlovski on October 3
After earning a TKO victory and performance of the night bonus on Fight Island, Canadian Tanner Boser will return to the Octagon on October 3 against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The location of the fight is TBD.
Boser defeated Raphael Pessoa in Abu Dhabi on the July 26 Fight Night card, via second-round TKO.
His Fight Island victory came a month after he defeated Philipe Lins with an emphatic first round KO at the UFC Apex on June 27.
Boser is 3-1 since making his UFC debut with a victory over Daniel Spitz last October.
Arlovski has captured two of his last three fights, including beating Lins in his most recent outing, via unanimous decision in May.
The 41-year-old also has a win over Ben Rothwell during that stretch. He fell to Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round KO at UFC 244.
Arlovski held and defended the UFC heavyweight title in 2005.