Canadian Pendrith notches career-best tie for third at Korn Ferry event

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith posted the best finish of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour on Saturday, tying for third at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was 13 under for the tournament after shooting a 2-under 70 in the fourth and final round.

The 29-year-old Pendrith and four other golfers finished two strokes behind winner Will Zalatoris of the United States. Fellow American Chase Johnson was second at 14 under.

Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., tied for 10th at 10 under, while Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald tied for 63rd at one over.

The result pushes Pendrith up 23 spots to 26th on the Korn Ferry points list. The top 25 at season's end earn PGA Tour cards.

Pendrith's previous best showing on the PGA Tour's top feeder circuit was a tie for fourth in 2016 at the Club Colombia Championship.

One shot back entering the final round Saturday, Pendrith moved into a tie for the lead after draining three birdies on his front nine. But bogeys on Nos. 10 and 14 dropped him back before a birdie on No. 16 allowed Pendrith to notch the career-best result.

The tour shifts to San Antonio for its next two events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2020.