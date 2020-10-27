2h ago
Canadian TE John joins Giants practice squad
Canadian tight end Rysen John was signed to the New York Giants practice squad on Tuesday, his agent Ryan Fry announced.
TSN.ca Staff
John, 22, spent training camp with the Giants after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, but was waived in September after suffering a hamstring injury.
The 6-foot-7 tight end played collegiately at Simon Fraser University, lining up at wide receiver. He had 53 receptions for 861 yards and 10 touchdowns with Simon Fraser last season.