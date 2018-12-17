AROSA, Switzerland — Canada's Marielle Thompson captured bronze at the opening World Cup ski cross event of the season on Monday.

The native of Whistler, B.C., won her semifinal heat before finishing third in the big final behind Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden.

Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished sixth after placing second in the small final.

The late start to the season came after the first two World Cups of the year were cancelled because of a lack of snow.

The circuit shifts to Innichen, Italy later this week.