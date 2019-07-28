LIMA, Peru — The Canadian women's rugby sevens team has successfully defended its Pan Am Games title.

Asia Hogan-Rochester scored three tries and Breanne Nicholas added another in a 24-10 win over the United States on Sunday at the Complejo Deportivo Villa Maria Del Triunfo rugby field.

Kayla Canett-Oca and Ilona Maher scored tries for the Americans.

The Canadians dominated the Lima tournament, outscoring the competition 175-0 entering the final.

The Canadian men's side settled for silver after dropping a 33-10 decision to Argentina. Josiah Morra and Sean Duke scored tries for Canada.

Extra time was needed in the bronze-medal games. Colombia topped Brazil 29-24 in the women's game and the American men defeated Brazil 24-19.

___

