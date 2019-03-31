TORONTO — The Canadian Women's Hockey League is no more.

The CWHL's board of directors have decided to discontinue operations May 1 of this year, the league has announced.

"Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable," the league said in a statement.

The news comes a week after the 12th edition of the Clarkson Cup, and despite putting in placement new management led by former Canadian women's star Jayna Hefford, and a new board last summer and fall.

The CWHL was founded in 2007 with a mandate to grow women's hockey. It had six clubs throughout North America and China.

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch last week's championship game.