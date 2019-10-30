Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller has called up 15-year-old midfielder Olivia Smith for an invitational tournament next month in Yongchuan, China.

Born Aug. 5, 2004, Smith will become Canada's youngest international footballer if she plays next month. That honour currently belongs to the retired Kara Lang, followed by Jessie Fleming and Jordyn Huitema, who were also 15 when they made their senior debut.

Captain Christine Sinclair, now 36, had played in 66 internationals — with 49 goals — before Smith was born.

The seventh-ranked Canadians face No. 11 Brazil on Nov. 7 while No. 16 China meets No. 23 New Zealand. The two winners will face off in the Nov. 10 final while the other two teams play for third place.

Heiner-Moller is using the China tournament to prepare for the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament in January/February 2020.

"The China tournament features semifinals and a final, so we will really get that tournament feeling," Heiner-Moller said in a statement. "It is the second time this fall we will travel to the region where the 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held, and despite the long travel and limited sessions in advance of tournament play, the benefits of playing two matches in a tournament setting against top international opponents in Asia outweighs the challenges."

The Canadian women are coming off a 4-0 loss to Japan in Shizuoka on Oct. 6.

Smith is one of six players on the aged 21 or younger. The others are Huitema and Jayde Riviere (18), Julia Grosso (19), Deanne Rose (20) and Gabrielle Carle (21).

"These young Canadian players are good enough and when the path presents an opportunity for them to grow as individuals, they should be there in our squad," said Heiner-Moller.

Smith started playing soccer at five in Whitby, Ont. She was 12 when she made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2017 and represented Canada at the 2018 CONCACAF Girls' Under-15 Championship. She has also attended four under-17 camps.

Excellent on the ball with good pace, she can beat defenders and feed teammates. Smith can also win the ball back.

Veterans on the team include Sinclair (287 caps) and Sophie Schmidt (189 caps). With 182 international goals, Sinclair is two away from tying retired American striker Abby Wambach's world record of 184.

The goalkeepers include veteran Stephanie Labbe, who just won the NWSL title with The North Carlina Courage, and Kailen Sheridan of Sky Blue FC, a finalist for NWSL 'keeper of the year. The third 'keeper is Sabrina D'Angelo, who plays for Vittsjo GIK in Sweden.

The 23-woman Canadian roster also includes midfielder Maegan Kelly in her first call-up since March 2018. Kelly plays for Florentia Sangimignano in Italy. The roster also includes players from leagues in England, France, Sweden, and Italy.

Canada has played the four-nation China tournament twice before. Canada's most recent participation was in 2013 when it beat China 1-0 and lost 3-1 to South Korea.

The Canadian women are 7-3-3 in 2019. Canada has a career 8-7-6 record against Brazil, winning the last three meetings including the bronze medal game at the 2016 Olympics.

CANADA

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D'Angelo, Vittsjo GIK (Sweden); Stephanie Labbe, N.C. Courage (NWSL); Kailen Sheridan, Sky Blue FC (NWSL).

Defenders: Lindsay Agnew, Houston Dash (NWSL); Kadeisha Buchanan, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, FC Girondins de Bordeaux (France); Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Rebecca Quinn, Reign FC (NWSL); Jayde Riviere, University of Michigan; Shannon Woeller, Eskilstuna United DFF (Seden); Shelina Zadorsky, Orlando Pride (NWSL).

Midfielders: Gabrielle Carle, Florida State University; Julia Grosso, University of Texas at Austin; Maegan Kelly, Florentia Sangimignano (Italy); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Olivia Smith, Ontario REX.

Forwards: Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Jordyn Huitema, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Adriana Leon, West Ham United (England); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); - Deanne Rose, University of Florida; Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns (NWSL).