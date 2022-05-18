The Canadian women's soccer national team will face Korea Republic in an international friendly on June 26 at BMO Field in Toronto as they continue to prepare for the CONCACAF W Championship.

The tournament, which doubles as the qualification route for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024, will see Canada begin group stage play on July 5 against Trinidad and Tobego. The Canadian women's team will also play Panama on July 8 and Costa Rica on July 11.

“This summer is a critical part of our new mountain and so we are pleased to secure a home game against a difficult side such as Korea Republic as part of our final preparations for the new Concacaf Championship tournament as well as face an Asian opponent ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said head coach Bev Priestman in a news release. “We love playing at home in front of our fans and it will give us the perfect send off and motivation to give both the World Cup and the early qualification for the Olympics our best shot.”

Canada has a record of 7-1 in international play against Korea dating back to 2000 with their latest win coming in 2018 at the Algarve Cup.