LIMA, Peru — The Canadian women's water polo team has secured a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada booked its first Summer Games ticket since 2004 after the semifinals of the Pan American Games on Friday.

A 19-5 win over Brazil combined with the United States' 31-7 victory over Cuba gave Canada the spot.

An Olympic spot was reserved for the Pan Am winner, but Canada got it because the U.S., already locked up its Olympic berth by winning the 2019 FINA World League.

Canada finished fourth at the most recent world championship in 2017.

Canada will face the Americans in the gold-medal game on Saturday.