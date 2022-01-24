Stephen Eustaquio's whirlwind week included a positive test and a move to Porto, Steven Vitoria saw red and there was disappointment for Jonathan David and Lille.

Here's a look at what some Canadian internationals got up to over the weekend in European club football.

Stephen Eustaquio, Porto - The week began with transfer rumours for the Leamington, Ont. native and ended with the news that the key CanMNT midfielder will not be available for the upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Honduras, the United States and El Salvador. Then on Monday, Porto confirmed that the 25-year-old Eustaquio was moving to Primeira Liga giants Porto on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy at season's end. A move to a perennial title contender and Champions League participant is a big step up for Eustaquio and provides yet another example of the rise of Canadian soccer. As all of this was happening, there was a positive COVID-19 test for Eustaquio. The test result removes Eustaquio from John Herdman's equation for the qualifying window and depletes a CanMNT that will already be without Alphonso Davies for the three matches. Who will step up in Eustaquio's absence is the question currently being pondered by Herdman's staff ahead of Thursday's match at Honduras.

--

Steven Vitoria, Moreirense - Captain Steven Vitoria and Moreirense's fight to avoid Primeira Liga relegation took a hit on Saturday at home to Santa Clara and his misery was compounded in the match's closing stages. The hosts fell behind in first-half stoppage on a low strike from Ricardo Antonio that goalkeeper Kewin got a hand to, but slipped underneath the Brazilian for a goal that had a bit of an odor to it. Moreirense came close to an equalizer on a couple of occasions in the second half, but any chance of a comeback was snuffed out in the 84th. Against the run of play, Santa Clara broke out through Iran winger Mohammad Mohebi. To stop the counter, Vitoria, who was already sitting on a yellow, took Mohebi out with a professional foul. While it was probably the right course of action, it was enough for the referee to issue a second booking and end Vitoria's afternoon early. Moments later, Mohebi would score Santa Clara's second and ice the match at 2-0 for the visitors. The loss leaves Moreirense only two points up on the drop zone with 17th-place Arouca having a match in hand.

--

Jonathan David, Lille - Jonathan David might not be on Lille next season, but he's doing whatever he can to ensure that LOSC has a shot at European football in 2022-2023 and there's much work to be done going forward. Yes, Lille can still qualify for next year's Champions League by winning this year's competition, but a Round of 16 tie against defending champions Chelsea appears to be the end of the road, barring a monumental upset. To get back to Europe next season, it's going to have to be through Ligue 1. While a second straight title is out of reach (Lille is now 21 points adrift of first-place Paris Saint-Germain), the top four is still very much an achievable goal. But Saturday's match with Brest did not help their cause. A Tiago Djalo own-goal put LOSC behind in the third minute and a second-half stoppage time penalty by former Brighton man Steve Mounié wrapped up the points for Brest with a 2-0 victory. David played the full 90 minutes, managing two shots on target and drawing a foul. The loss puts Lille 10th in the table, three points back of Strasbourg in fourth for a Europa League place and eight points adrift of third-place Marseille for the final Champions League spot. David also fell out of top spot in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race over the weekend. France forward Wissam Ben Yedder scored in Monaco's 3-2 loss to Montpellier on Sunday, taking him to 13 goals on the season and one more than David.

--

Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas - Like with David and Lille, the chances of captain Atiba Hutchinson and Besiktas retaining their Super Lig title look all but over a little more than midway through the season. Trabzonspor, a team that hasn't won a Turkish top-flight title in 38 years, currently has a commanding lead atop the table. Besiktas sits 18 points off of their pace, knowing that only a miracle can get themselves back into title contention at this point. Saturday's match against last-place Yeni Malatyaspor should have been three points for Besiktas, but it was not. In the 61st, Besiktas went ahead when veteran Brazilian striker Alex Teixeira bundled home a cross from Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan from Chelsea, for a 1-0 lead. The lead only lasted until the 84th when a contested penalty was awarded to the hosts after a VAR check. Necip Uysal was adjudged to have fouled Benjamin Tetteh in the area and after some deliberation, the ref pointed to the spot. Adem Buyuk beat Ersin Destanoglu to earn Yeni Malatyaspor a 1-1 draw. Hutchinson came on at the half and played the remainder of the match, committing a foul and making one interception. Canada teammate Cyle Larin was an unused substitute on the Besiktas bench. The draw leaves the team in sixth, two points back of Adana Demirspor for the final Europa League spot and nine adrift of second-place Konyaspor for the last Champions League berth.

--

Iké Ugbo, Genk - This past weekend wasn't a great one for most of the CanMNT and it was no different for one of its newest members in Iké Ugbo. The London-born Ugbo, who switched allegiances to Canada in the fall, got his first cap for the CanMNT in November's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Costa Rica. A product of the Chelsea academy, Ugbo left the Blues on a permanent deal with Genk this past summer. On Saturday, Ugbo and Genk visited leaders Union SG. The hosts got on the board first in the 27th when Danish forward Casper Nielsen was teed up just inside the area and beat goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort with a low drive to make it 1-0. It would stay that way until the 77th when English defender Christian Burgess was adjudged to have hauled down Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu in the area and the ref pointed to the spot. Onuanchu converted the penalty he won to even the game at 1-1. Just as it appeared that a draw was in the cards, there was very late drama. In the 94th, Union thought they had a winner when Deniz Undav poked home a cross, but the goal was immediately ruled off for offside. Minutes later, Genk somehow managed to keep the match level after Gerardo Arteaga made a ridiculous headed goal-line clearance from what was a sure winner from Loic Lapoussin. But as everybody was catching their breath, a penalty was awarded to Union after Undav was knocked over in the lead-up. In the 10th (!) minute of stoppage, Dante Vanzeir converted the penalty to give the hosts a 2-1 win. Ugbo's contribution to the match ended in the 66th when he was lifted for Onuachu. The loss puts Genk ninth in the table, on 32 points after 23 matches.