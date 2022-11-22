11h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Palmer ties season high, scores pair of TDs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 11. The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
NFL: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS45
-
YARDS496
-
TOUCHDOWNS3
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Palmer puts the Chargers back in the lead 🙌 @Flowercitysown— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022
📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/wIOA5u3Oca
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH24
-
YARDS111
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES32
-
SACKS1
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 11 vs. Houston Texans
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., defended a pass in the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans.
JUICE!!! 🧃@Benj_Juice | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/gDujg60MJr— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 20, 2022
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES14
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded three solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES12
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 over the Minnesota Vikings.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS1
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 11 vs. New England Patriots
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS37
-
YARDS343
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, was held to two receptions for 11 yards in the Chicago Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Hey @ChaseClaypool 👋 pic.twitter.com/nszfAO8YBe— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 20, 2022
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Nice to see a familiar face tonight. ❤️🇨🇦#WeAreTexans | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/nOMWw0hHcl— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 4, 2022
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS4
-
YARDS44
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Inactives for #CHIvsATL: pic.twitter.com/FN4uYBzhH4— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 20, 2022
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES4
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 11 vs. New Orleans Saints
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
#Vikings inactives for today's game against Dallas pic.twitter.com/vomEz81s7L— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2022
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers.
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals for their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.
Inactives vs. 49ers pic.twitter.com/6w0uWFYul5— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2022
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES42
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Bye Week
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, was on a bye with the Miami Dolphins.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022
Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted