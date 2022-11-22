11h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Palmer ties season high, scores pair of TDs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 11. The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

VIDEO SIGN OUT

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 11. The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    45
  • YARDS
    496
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    24
  • YARDS
    111
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Hubbard, 23, saw four carries and made two receptions for 25 yards in the Carolina Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens 
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    32
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 11 vs. Houston Texans

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., defended a pass in the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    14
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded three solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. 

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    12
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 over the Minnesota Vikings. 

Sauce Gardner, Micheal Clemons and Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 11 vs. New England Patriots

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., drew the start at defensive end and played 31 snaps on defence along with six snaps on special teams in the New York Jets' 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. 
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    37
  • YARDS
    343
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, was held to two receptions for 11 yards in the Chicago Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    4
  • YARDS
    44
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    4
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban was recorded a solo tackle and an assisted tackle in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 11 vs. New Orleans Saints

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native played five defensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps in the Los Angeles Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers.

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals for their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. 

Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    42
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Bye Week

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, was on a bye with the Miami Dolphins. 

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   