Canadians in the NFL: Chargers' Palmer ties season high, scores pair of TDs Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 11. The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27 VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 11. The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 45

YARDS 496

TOUCHDOWNS 3

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., recorded 106 yards on eight receptions to tie his season high and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Palmer puts the Chargers back in the lead 🙌 @Flowercitysown



📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/wIOA5u3Oca — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 24

YARDS 111

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens Hubbard, 23, saw four carries and made two receptions for 25 yards in the Carolina Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 32

SACKS 1

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 11 vs. Houston Texans The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., defended a pass in the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. JUICE!!! 🧃@Benj_Juice | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/gDujg60MJr — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 20, 2022

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 14

SACKS 3.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product recorded three solo tackles in the New Orleans Saints' 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 12

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded a solo tackle and a pair of assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 1

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 11 vs. New England Patriots The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., drew the start at defensive end and played 31 snaps on defence along with six snaps on special teams in the New York Jets' 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 37

YARDS 343

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC, was held to two receptions for 11 yards in the Chicago Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hey @ChaseClaypool 👋 pic.twitter.com/nszfAO8YBe — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 20, 2022

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. Nice to see a familiar face tonight. ❤️🇨🇦#WeAreTexans | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/nOMWw0hHcl — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 4, 2022

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 4

YARDS 44

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was listed as inactive for the Chicago Bears in their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Inactives for #CHIvsATL: pic.twitter.com/FN4uYBzhH4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 20, 2022

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 4

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban was recorded a solo tackle and an assisted tackle in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 11 vs. New Orleans Saints The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native played five defensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps in the Los Angeles Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was made inactive for the Minnesota Vikings in their 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. #Vikings inactives for today's game against Dallas pic.twitter.com/vomEz81s7L — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2022

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers. The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., was not active for the Arizona Cardinals for their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Inactives vs. 49ers pic.twitter.com/6w0uWFYul5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2022

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 42

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Bye Week The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, was on a bye with the Miami Dolphins.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. Rams LT Alaric Jackson is done for the season with blood clots.



Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. DL Christian Covington has a torn pec, per Brandon Staley. He is likely done for the season, Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022