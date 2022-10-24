Oct 24, 2022
Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard scores first touchdown of the season
Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Willson on Bucs' lack of run game, Hubbard's talent shining through for Panthers
Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH15
-
YARDS97
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chuba Hubbard gives the Panthers a 14-0 lead!— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/YUSlriyzbx pic.twitter.com/nqsa50srri
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES27
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded his second interception of the season, tallied four tackles and defended a pass in the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WINTER IS COMING. @HollywoodVon with the INT! ⛄️— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 24, 2022
📺: Watch #MIAvsPIT on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/w6ly5RhkF6
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS27
-
YARDS266
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins
The Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in five receptions for 41 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES16
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles in the Washington Commanders' 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 7 vs. New Orleans Saints
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded his first NFL tackle in the Arizona Cardinals' 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS1
-
YARDS14
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 7 vs. New England Patriots
The former 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft made his return to Gillette Stadium in his first game with the Chicago Bears. The Toronto-born wide receiver pulled in one catch for 14 yards in the Bears' 33-14 win.
🎱 @NkealHarry15 🎱 pic.twitter.com/1h5iLKTsry— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 24, 2022
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Covington, 28, was made inactive in the Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES6
-
SACKS.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Onyemata, 23, logged 41 snaps on defence and recorded a tackle in the New Orleans Saints' 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 7 vs. Denver Broncos
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES8
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions
Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., was inactive for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS26
-
YARDS240
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., did not see action against the Seattle Seahawks as he was ruled out with a concussion.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Bye week
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., enjoyed a bye week with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings' next game will be against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES6
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Bye week
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted