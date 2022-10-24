Oct 24, 2022

Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard scores first touchdown of the season

Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Willson on Bucs' lack of run game, Hubbard's talent shining through for Panthers

VIDEO SIGN OUT

Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    15
  • YARDS
    97
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    27
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded his second interception of the season, tallied four tackles and defended a pass in the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    27
  • YARDS
    266
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

The  Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in five receptions for 41 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. 

Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    16
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles in the Washington Commanders' 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 7 vs. New Orleans Saints

The  23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded his first NFL tackle in the Arizona Cardinals' 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    1
  • YARDS
    14
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 7 vs. New England Patriots

The former 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft made his return to Gillette Stadium in his first game with the Chicago Bears. The Toronto-born wide receiver pulled in one catch for 14 yards in the Bears' 33-14 win. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., recorded a tackle and played 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 
Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Covington, 28, was made inactive in the Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    6
  • SACKS
    .5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Onyemata, 23, logged 41 snaps on defence and recorded a tackle in the New Orleans Saints' 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. 

 

Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 7 vs. Denver Broncos

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the New York Jets' win over the Denver Broncos. 
Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban tallied a pair of tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' dramatic 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. 
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    8
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions

Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., was inactive for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. 

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    26
  • YARDS
    240
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., did not see action against the Seattle Seahawks as he was ruled out with a concussion. 

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

 

 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Bye week

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., enjoyed a bye week with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings' next game will be against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. 

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    6
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Bye week

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., enjoyed a bye week with the Los Angeles Rams. Their next game comes against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. 
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Bye week

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont. native enjoyed a bye week with the Los Angeles Rams. Their next game comes against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. 