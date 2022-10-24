Canadians in the NFL: Panthers' Hubbard scores first touchdown of the season Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 15

YARDS 97

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 7. The 23-year-old shined in his opportunity with the new-look Carolina Panthers as he was listed as the starter, carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 17-yard rush in their 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chuba Hubbard gives the Panthers a 14-0 lead!



📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/YUSlriyzbx pic.twitter.com/nqsa50srri — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 27

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC, recorded his second interception of the season, tallied four tackles and defended a pass in the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. WINTER IS COMING. @HollywoodVon with the INT! ⛄️



📺: Watch #MIAvsPIT on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/w6ly5RhkF6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 24, 2022

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 27

YARDS 266

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins The Abbotsford, BC, native hauled in five receptions for 41 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 16

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., had a pair of tackles in the Washington Commanders' 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 7 vs. New Orleans Saints The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded his first NFL tackle in the Arizona Cardinals' 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 1

YARDS 14

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

DRAFT 2019 Week 7 vs. New England Patriots The former 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft made his return to Gillette Stadium in his first game with the Chicago Bears. The Toronto-born wide receiver pulled in one catch for 14 yards in the Bears' 33-14 win. 🎱 @NkealHarry15 🎱 pic.twitter.com/1h5iLKTsry — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 24, 2022

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., recorded a tackle and played 18 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers' 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 2

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks Covington, 28, was made inactive in the Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 6

SACKS .5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals Onyemata, 23, logged 41 snaps on defence and recorded a tackle in the New Orleans Saints' 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 7 vs. Denver Broncos The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had three tackles and a quarterback hit in the New York Jets' win over the Denver Broncos.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Urban tallied a pair of tackles in the Baltimore Ravens' dramatic 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 8

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions Gallimore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., was inactive for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 26

YARDS 240

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., did not see action against the Seattle Seahawks as he was ruled out with a concussion.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 1

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Bye week The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., enjoyed a bye week with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings' next game will be against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 6

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Bye week The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., enjoyed a bye week with the Los Angeles Rams. Their next game comes against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.