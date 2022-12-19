Canadians in the NFL: Ravens' Urban records first sack of season A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Brent Urban had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 15. Urban recorded his first sack of the season in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Brent Urban had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 15. Urban recorded his first sack of the season in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens (9-5) sit second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4). Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens 2022 TACKLES 6

SACKS 1

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 59

YARDS 260

TOUCHDOWNS 2

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for 10 yards on four carries and recorded a season-high 57 receiving yards on three receptions in the Carolina Panthers' 26-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 66

YARDS 714

TOUCHDOWNS 3

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught five passes for 49 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 7

SACKS 1.5

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had three solo tackles and one tackle-for-loss in the New York Jets' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 57

SACKS 1.5

INTs 2

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., suffered a neck injury against the Buffalo Bills. Holland was listed as questionable, but did return as he finished the game with three solo tackles and a defended pass in the Miami Dolphins' 32-19 loss to the Bills. Injury Update | Jevon Holland has a neck injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 18, 2022

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 13

SACKS 1

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded two assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 10

SACKS 2

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded five total tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 19 snaps on special teams and had an assisted tackle in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Luiji Vilain Minnesota Vikings 2022 TACKLES 2

INTs 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Wake Forest

DRAFT Undrafted Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played in his second game of the season and recorded his second-career solo tackle in the Minnesota Vikings' 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the largest comeback in NFL history.

Jesse Luketa Arizona Cardinals 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Penn State

DRAFT 2022 Week 15 vs. Denver Broncos The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., logged six snaps on defence in the Arizona Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Nikola Kalinic Indianapolis Colts 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE York

DRAFT Undrafted Week 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings The Toronto-born 25-year-old made his second-career NFL start with the Indianapolis Colts in their 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints 2022 TACKLES 19

SACKS 3.5

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product tied his season-high in solo tackles with three in the New Orleans Saints' 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif New York Jets 2022 GAMES 2

BORN St. Hilaire

COLLEGE McGill

DRAFT 2014 Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions Duvernay-Tardif, 31, made his second appearance for the New York Jets this season, logging four snaps on special teams in the Jets' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 44

YARDS 422

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

N'Keal Harry Chicago Bears 2022 RECEPTIONS 5

YARDS 93

TOUCHDOWNS 1

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Arizona St.

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 32

SACKS 1

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

Week 15 vs. New York Giants The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., was inactive for the Washington Commanders in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football as he recovers from an injury.

No. 14 QB Sam Howell

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 77 G Saahdiq Charles

No. 99 DE Chase Young — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 18, 2022

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS -

YARDS -

TOUCHDOWNS -

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams 2022 GAMES 8

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.



Rams OL Chandler Brewer is having surgery today on his knee. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, Sean McVay says. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 15, 2022

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.