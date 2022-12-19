11h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Ravens' Urban records first sack of season

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Brent Urban had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 15. Urban recorded his first sack of the season in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

NFL: Ravens 3, Browns 13

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Brent Urban had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 15. Urban recorded his first sack of the season in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. 

The Ravens (9-5) sit second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4). 

Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

2022

  • TACKLES
    6
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 15 vs. Cleveland Browns

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Brent Urban had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 15. Urban recorded his first sack of the season in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. 
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    59
  • YARDS
    260
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    2
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for 10 yards on four carries and recorded a season-high 57 receiving yards on three receptions in the Carolina Panthers' 26-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Joshua Palmer
Josh Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    66
  • YARDS
    714
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    3
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans

The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught five passes for 49 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. 

Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    7
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., had three solo tackles and one tackle-for-loss in the New York Jets' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. 
Jevon Holland and Gabe Davis
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    57
  • SACKS
    1.5
  • INTs
    2
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., suffered a neck injury against the Buffalo Bills. Holland was listed as questionable, but did return as he finished the game with three solo tackles and a defended pass in the Miami Dolphins' 32-19 loss to the Bills. 

Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    13
  • SACKS
    1
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded two assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. 

Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    10
  • SACKS
    2
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded five total tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. 

Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans

The 22-year-old from Calgary, Alta., logged 19 snaps on special teams and had an assisted tackle in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. 
Luiji Vilain
Luiji Vilain

Minnesota Vikings

2022

  • TACKLES
    2
  • INTs
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Wake Forest
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played in his second game of the season and recorded his second-career solo tackle in the Minnesota Vikings' 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the largest comeback in NFL history. 

Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 15 vs. Denver Broncos

The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., logged six snaps on defence in the Arizona Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. 

Nikola Kalinic
Nikola Kalinic

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    York
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Toronto-born 25-year-old made his second-career NFL start with the Indianapolis Colts in their 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

2022

  • TACKLES
    19
  • SACKS
    3.5
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product tied his season-high in solo tackles with three in the New Orleans Saints' 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

New York Jets

2022

  • GAMES
    2
  • BORN
    St. Hilaire
  • COLLEGE
    McGill
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions

Duvernay-Tardif, 31, made his second appearance  for the New York Jets this season, logging four snaps on special teams in the Jets' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. 
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    44
  • YARDS
    422
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry

Chicago Bears

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    5
  • YARDS
    93
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    1
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Arizona St.
  • DRAFT
    2019

Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    32
  • SACKS
    1
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 15 vs. New York Giants

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., was inactive for the Washington Commanders in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football as he recovers from an injury.  

John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    -
  • YARDS
    -
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    -
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • GAMES
    8
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers

The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles. 

Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta. native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   