Canadians in the NFL: Ravens' Urban records first sack of season
A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont., the 31-year-old Brent Urban had one of the top performances among Canadians in the NFL in Week 15. Urban recorded his first sack of the season in the Baltimore Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
NFL: Ravens 3, Browns 13
The Ravens (9-5) sit second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4).
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
2022
-
TACKLES6
-
SACKS1
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 15 vs. Cleveland Browns
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH59
-
YARDS260
-
TOUCHDOWNS2
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The 23-year-old Alberta-born back ran for 10 yards on four carries and recorded a season-high 57 receiving yards on three receptions in the Carolina Panthers' 26-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS66
-
YARDS714
-
TOUCHDOWNS3
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans
The 24-year-old from Brampton. Ont., caught five passes for 49 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES7
-
SACKS1.5
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES57
-
SACKS1.5
-
INTs2
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills
The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, BC., suffered a neck injury against the Buffalo Bills. Holland was listed as questionable, but did return as he finished the game with three solo tackles and a defended pass in the Miami Dolphins' 32-19 loss to the Bills.
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES13
-
SACKS1
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Gallimore, a 25-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., recorded two assisted tackles in the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES10
-
SACKS2
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers
The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native recorded five total tackles in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans
Luiji Vilain
Minnesota Vikings
2022
-
TACKLES2
-
INTs0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEWake Forest
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., played in his second game of the season and recorded his second-career solo tackle in the Minnesota Vikings' 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the largest comeback in NFL history.
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022
Week 15 vs. Denver Broncos
The 23-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., logged six snaps on defence in the Arizona Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Nikola Kalinic
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEYork
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
2022
-
TACKLES19
-
SACKS3.5
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The 23-year-old University of Manitoba product tied his season-high in solo tackles with three in the New Orleans Saints' 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
New York Jets
2022
-
GAMES2
-
BORNSt. Hilaire
-
COLLEGEMcGill
-
DRAFT2014
Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions
Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS44
-
YARDS422
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The 24-year-old from Abbotsford, BC., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
N'Keal Harry
Chicago Bears
2022
-
RECEPTIONS5
-
YARDS93
-
TOUCHDOWNS1
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGEArizona St.
-
DRAFT2019
Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The 24-year-old from Toronto, Ont., was not active for the Chicago Bears in their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES32
-
SACKS1
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 15 vs. New York Giants
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., was inactive for the Washington Commanders in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football as he recovers from an injury.
The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., was inactive for the Washington Commanders in their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football as he recovers from an injury.
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS-
-
YARDS-
-
TOUCHDOWNS-
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
GAMES8
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Jackson to miss remainder of 2022 season
The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is reported to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to blood clots. Jackson appeared in eight games for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, starting six of them.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
Covington suffers pec injury against 49ers
The 28-year-old from Vancouver, BC., is reported to have suffered a torn pec injury in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers and may miss the remainder of the season. Jackson had appeared in four games, making three solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted