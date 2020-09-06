Canadians look to advance Monday at US Open on TSN

On Monday, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil will look to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open while Gaby Dabrowski has her eye on a spot in the women’s doubles semifinals. All of the action will be LIVE on TSN and can also be seen on the TSN.ca Multiplex with multiple feeds available at once.

Vasek Pospisil is set to take the court at approximately 11 a.m. ET against Australia’s Alex de Minaur on TSN1/4.

Pospisil looks to advance to his second-career Grand Slam quarterfinal and his first at the US Open.

The 30-year-old Canadian has taken down some formidable opponents already including Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets, fellow Canadian Milos Raonic and No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Pospisil and de Minaur have faced each other twice in their careers, with de Minaur coming out on top both times.

Gaby Dabrowski will hit the court along with partner Alison Riske for the women’s doubles quarterfinals against Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad at 11 a.m. ET on TSN3.

Dabrowski looks to advance to the semifinals at the US Open. She and Riske took down Natela Dzalamidze and Irina Khromacheva in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) in the second round and took the round of 16 matchup by default after Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos withdrew due to COVID-19.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem on TSN1/4 and it’s not scheduled before 2 p.m. ET.

After defeating Andy Murray in the second round and taking down Corentin Moutet in straight sets in the third, Auger-Aliassime advances to his first career round of 16 appearance at a Grand Slam.

Thiem, who lost in the Australian Open final earlier this year, defeated Jaume Munar in two sets after he retired. He took down Sumit Nagal in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-3) before defeating Marin Cilic in four sets (6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3).

This is the first career meeting between Auger-Aliassime and Thiem.