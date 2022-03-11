BEIJING — Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., captured a silver medal in the men's 12-kilometre individual standing event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Arendz finished behind Frances Benjamin Daviet of France in a time of 40 minutes 13 seconds. Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine won bronze.

It's the 11th Paralympic medal Arendz has collected during his decorated career.

Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., won a bronze medal in the women's event. She finished in a time of 49 minutes 3.4 seconds.

Liudmyla Liashenko of the Ukraine captured gold in the event while China's Zhao Zhiqing won silver.

Hudak, 28, now has won three Paralympic medals in her career.

This was the first medal she's won at the 2022 Beijing Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.