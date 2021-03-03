NEW YORK — Five Canadians highlight this year's NBA Rising Stars Team World roster.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), and Mychal Mulder (Golden State) were named to the team Wednesday.

Because of COVID-19, there will be no actual Rising Stars game played on what's being condensed into a one-day event Sunday.

Of the six countries represented on the World Team roster, Canada led the way with the five players.

Miami's Precious Achiuwa (Nigeria), Washington's Deni Avdija (Israel) and Rui Hachimura (Japan), Denver's Facundo Campazzo (Argentina) and Oklahoma City's Theo Maledon (France) round out the World Team roster.

NBA all-star and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and last year's rookie of the year Ja Morant of the Grizzlies headline the U.S. Team. They're joined by LaMelo Ball (Charlotte), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento), Tyler Herro (Miami), De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver), and James Wiseman (Golden State).

The league's assistant coaches selected four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at any position for each team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.