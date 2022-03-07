Canadians On Tour: Cockerill finishes second at DP World Tour event Stephen Ames and Brooke Henderson also had successful weekends, while the PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship.

The best finish by a Canadian on a major tour last week happened on the DP World Tour where Aaron Cockerill posted a tie for second in the Magical Kenya Open.

It was the Stoney Mountain, Man., product’s top finish on the Euro-based circuit. He is the lone Canadian to play the circuit, splitting his time between the DP World Tour and the Challenge Tour.

On PGA Tour Champions, Stephen Ames finished tied for third at the Hoag Classic. That is his second top-three finish in four outings this season.

Finally, Brooke Henderson locked up another top-10 finish, the 64th of her career, with a solid outing at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She ended up tied for sixth at 13-under par, four shots behind winner Jin Young Ko.

PGA Tour

The Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Roger Sloan.

Best finish by a Canadian: first, Stephen Ames (2006)

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand

Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand

Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson

DP World Tour

MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood 2022

Pecanwood G&CC in Hartbeespoort, South Africa

Canadians in the Field: Aaron Cockerill

Korn Ferry Tour

Off

Epson Tour

Off