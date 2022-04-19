Canadians On Tour: Hadwin and Svensson team up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson have paired up together for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event this week.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Last Week: Four Canadians made the cut at the RBC Heritage with Corey Conners leading the way with a T12. That marked his fourth finish inside the top 12 in his last six starts. Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson were tied for 26th, while Roger Sloan ended up tied for 59th place.

On the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson was forced to withdraw from the Lotte Championship, a tournament she’s won twice in the last three years, due to illness, while Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Maddie Szeryk both missed the cut.

The top Canadian on the Korn Ferry Tour was Wil Bateman who posted a 64 in the final round to end up tied for 18th spot. Ben Silverman and David Hearn also made the cut.

This Week:

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

At TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

* This is a team event with the first and third rounds using Fourball (better ball) and the second and fourth using Foursomes (alternate shot).

Canadians in the field: Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson (team), Michael Gligic (with Ryan Armour)

Best Canadian Finish: First – George Knudson, 1967 (individual event)

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

At the Lakes Course in Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain

Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill

Official World Golf Ranking

Corey Conners 31

Mackenzie Hughes 63

Adam Hadwin 99

Adam Svensson 174

Taylor Pendrith 209

Nick Taylor 252

Roger Sloan 279

Aaron Cockerill 357

Richard T Lee 365

Stuart Macdonald 514

Michael Gligic 516

LPGA Tour

DIO Implant LA Open

At the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.

Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc *Maddie Szeryk is the second alternate

Rolex Rankings

Brooke Henderson 11

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 140

Alena Sharp 248

Epson Tour

Copper Rock Championship

At the Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah

Canadians in the field: Selena Costabile, Alena Sharp, Jaclyn Lee and Rebecca-Lee Bentham

PGA Tour Champions

ClubCorp Classic

At the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Tex.

Canadians in the field: Mike Weir

Korn Ferry Tour

Off