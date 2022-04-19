1h ago
Canadians On Tour: Hadwin and Svensson team up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson have paired up together for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event this week.
By Bob Weeks
PGA: RBC Heritage - Rd. 4
Last Week: Four Canadians made the cut at the RBC Heritage with Corey Conners leading the way with a T12. That marked his fourth finish inside the top 12 in his last six starts. Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson were tied for 26th, while Roger Sloan ended up tied for 59th place.
On the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson was forced to withdraw from the Lotte Championship, a tournament she’s won twice in the last three years, due to illness, while Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Maddie Szeryk both missed the cut.
The top Canadian on the Korn Ferry Tour was Wil Bateman who posted a 64 in the final round to end up tied for 18th spot. Ben Silverman and David Hearn also made the cut.
This Week:
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
At TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
* This is a team event with the first and third rounds using Fourball (better ball) and the second and fourth using Foursomes (alternate shot).
Canadians in the field: Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson (team), Michael Gligic (with Ryan Armour)
Best Canadian Finish: First – George Knudson, 1967 (individual event)
ISPS Handa Championship in Spain
At the Lakes Course in Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain
Canadians in the field: Aaron Cockerill
Official World Golf Ranking
Corey Conners 31
Mackenzie Hughes 63
Adam Hadwin 99
Adam Svensson 174
Taylor Pendrith 209
Nick Taylor 252
Roger Sloan 279
Aaron Cockerill 357
Richard T Lee 365
Stuart Macdonald 514
Michael Gligic 516
LPGA Tour
DIO Implant LA Open
At the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc *Maddie Szeryk is the second alternate
Rolex Rankings
Brooke Henderson 11
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 140
Alena Sharp 248
Epson Tour
Copper Rock Championship
At the Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah
Canadians in the field: Selena Costabile, Alena Sharp, Jaclyn Lee and Rebecca-Lee Bentham
PGA Tour Champions
ClubCorp Classic
At the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Tex.
Canadians in the field: Mike Weir
Korn Ferry Tour
Off