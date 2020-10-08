Up Next

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with forward Josh Anderson, the team announced.

The deal carries an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Anderson, 26, collected four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 26 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019-20 in addition of serving 17 penalty minutes.

Anderson was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week in exchange for forward Max Domi and a draft pick.

