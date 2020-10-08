36m ago
Canadiens, Anderson agree to 7-year deal
The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with forward Josh Anderson, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal carries an average annual value of $5.5 million.
The deal carries an average annual value of $5.5 million.
Anderson, 26, collected four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 26 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019-20 in addition of serving 17 penalty minutes.
Anderson was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week in exchange for forward Max Domi and a draft pick.
More to come.