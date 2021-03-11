McLennan: Price is playing with a ton of confidence right now

Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot will return to Montreal on Thursday for further evaluation after suffering an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win.

Chiarot played just 5:41 over eight shifts before exiting the Canadiens' 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He appeared to injure his hand fighting Canucks forward JT Miller.

The 29-year-old has one goal and five points in 25 games this season while averaging 21:22 of ice time.

Mise à jour médicale: Ben Chiarot retournera à Montréal aujourd’hui pour une évaluation médicale approfondie de sa condition.



Medical update: Ben Chiarot will return to Montreal today to undergo further medical evaluation of his condition. pic.twitter.com/wwcfbYkxS5 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2021

The Canadiens have four games remaining on their current road trip, starting Thursday against the Calgary Flames.