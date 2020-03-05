Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar is leaving the team's road trip to undergo further evaluation on his upper-body injury in Montreal, coach Claude Julien announced Thursday.

Greetings from Tampa. Habs coach Claude Julien says Tatar will head back to Montreal for further evaluation on his upper body injury. Thinks Gallagher should play tonight. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 5, 2020

Tatar was injured after he went into the boards awkwardly in the first period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over the New York Islanders.

In 68 games this season, Tatar is tied for the team lead with 22 goals and is first in points with 61.

Julien said the team is expecting Brenden Gallagher to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday despite battling the flu, but if can't dress, Montreal will dress 11 forwards and seven defencemen.

Following their game against the Lightning, the Canadiens will visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday before returning home.