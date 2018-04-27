The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that the team has hired Dominique Ducharme as assistant coach.

The team also announced that assistants Jean-Jacques Daigneault and Dan Lacroix will not return with the organization, while the team also agreed to terms on a new contract with goaltending coach Stéphane Waite.

"With Dominique, we are very confident that we hired an excellent coach, a man who proved himself at the Junior level in the QMJHL," said general manager Marc Bergevin in a statement. "Furthermore, his experience on the international stage with Hockey Canada has given him valuable knowledge which will allow him to make the jump to the professional ranks. We are very happy to have him join the Canadiens' organization."

Ducharme, 45, spent the past 10 seasons coaching in the QMJHL, including the last seven (2011-18) as head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads (2011-16) and the Drummondville Voltigeurs (since 2016) and led Halifax to the Memorial Cup in the 2012-13 season.

Ducharme has also been involved with Hockey Canada, serving as head coach for Canada during the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2017 (silver medal) and 2018 (gold medal).