Julien on Alzner: 'We hope to keep him'

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers.

Alzner did not skate with the team at practice on Monday morning in Brossard, Quebec, with captain Shea Weber joining regulars David Schlemko, Brett Kulak, Jeff Petry, Victor Mete, Jordie Benn, Xavier Ouellet and Mike Reilly on the ice.

As expected, MTL puts Karl Alzner on waivers today. Darren Archibald (VAN) clears waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 26, 2018

The Canadiens need to clear to a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of Weber's return, which is expected to come Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Weber was paired with Schlemko during Monday's practice.

The 30-year-old Alzner signed a five-year, $23 million contract with the Canadiens as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 after nine seasons with the Washington Capitals.

He has one assist in eight games with the Canadiens this season and 12 points in 82 games last season.

Alzner's $4.625 million cap hit is the third-highest among Canadiens defencemen, behind Weber and Petry. It's the sixth-highest on the team.

In 681 career NHL games with Washington and Montreal, Alzner has 20 goals, 130 points and a plus-56 rating.