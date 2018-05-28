The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of defenceman from Czech Republic on Monday.

Free agent blueliners David Sklenicka and Michal Moravcik, who both played with HC Plzen in the Czech Extraliga this season, signed three-year and two-year entry level contracts, respectively.

Canadiens agree to terms with David Sklenicka and Michal Moravcik.



DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/Nir5jRqvZd#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 28, 2018

Sklenicka, 21, scored three goals and added 11 assists over 49 games in 2017-18, his fourth year with HC Plzen.

Moravcik, 23, had five goals and 11 assists over 52 games this season, his sixth year with the Czech club.

Both players also represented Czech Republic at the World Championship earlier this month in Denmark. Sklenicka had two assists in eight games while Moravcik had a goal and two assists over eight games.