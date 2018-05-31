The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenceman Rinat Valiev to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $80,000 at the AHL level. The deal includes $105,000 guaranteed.

Valiev was acquired in the deal that sent Tomas Plekanec to the Toronto Maple Leafs just prior to the trade deadline. He appeared in only two games with the Habs last season before suffering a lower-body injury.

A report from Russia's Sport.Business-Gazeta last month included Valiev on a list of NHL players who were planning to sign in the KHL during the summer. His agent, Dan Milstein, said no final decision was made and he would be open to negotiating with the Habs. Milstein noted that Ak Bars Kazan, who former Canadiens defenceman Andrei Markov plays for, made a qualifying offer for Valiev's KHL rights, but he was not a part of that process.

Valiev, 23, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

He had 13 goals and 41 assists in 154 career AHL games. He was selected in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.