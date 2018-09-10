The Montreal Canadiens signed restricted free agent Michael McCarron to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The deal is worth $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 in AHL salary.

The 23-year-old appeared in 18 games with the Canadiens and posted one assist. He had seven goals and 24 points in 54 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

McCarron's agent, Wade Arnott, told La Presse last month his client has not been guaranteed a roster spot with the Canadiens this season.

"Michael is probably in a similar position to last season," Arnott said, per Google translate. "He will show up at training camp without anyone promising anything to him. He will have to go to the Canadiens camp and be able to win a job."

McCarron, a first-round pick in 2013, appeared in a career-high 31 games with the Canadiens in 2016-17 with one goal and five points. In 69 career games, McCarron has two goals and eight points.