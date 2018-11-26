1h ago
Canucks' Boeser could return Tuesday
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is likely to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.
Boeser has been skating for about a week while the Canucks were on their California road trip and finally took part in a full practice on Monday. He was back on the top line at practice alongside Nikolay Goldobin and Elias Pettersson.
The 21-year-old has missed 11 straight games due to a groin injury.
Boeser last played on November 2, when he recorded two goals and two assists in a 7-6 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.