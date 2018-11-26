Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is likely to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Boeser has been skating for about a week while the Canucks were on their California road trip and finally took part in a full practice on Monday. He was back on the top line at practice alongside Nikolay Goldobin and Elias Pettersson.

The 21-year-old has missed 11 straight games due to a groin injury.

Boeser last played on November 2, when he recorded two goals and two assists in a 7-6 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.