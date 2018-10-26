The Vancouver Canucks are awaiting the results of an MRI to determine the extent of defenceman Alex Edler's knee injury.

Edler, 32, exited Wednesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period after an awkward tie up Mac Pacioretty and did not return. He also missed Thursday's loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Canucks head coach Travis Green said Thursday he did not know if Edler injured the same knee that forced him to miss 12 games with an MCL sprain last fall.

In 10 games this season, Edler has five assists and leads the Canucks with an average of 22:20 of playing time per game.

While Edler appears doubtful to return to the ice in the near future, Green gave more positive updates on a trio of injured players Thursday.

Green told the Vancouver Province both Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are "pretty close" to returning to the lineup and revealed that Chris Tanev suffered a hip bone bruise against Vegas on Wednesday, but could return to the lineup on Saturday night.

Pettersson has been out since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 13, while Boeser has been out since Oct. 18 due to a groin injury. Boeser was a game-time decision for Thursday's contest but did not dress.

“We want to make sure he’s ready when he comes back,” Green said of Boeser. “We’re not saving guys, they’re just not ready to play.”

The Canucks (6-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.