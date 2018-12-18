Olli Juolevi has undergone successful knee surgery, the Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday.

The defenceman is out for the season, but is expected to make a full recovery for training camp next fall.

The Canucks said in a statement that their medical team determined that surgery was the best option for the 20-year-old's long-term health and career.

The Finnish native went fifth overall to Vancouver in the 2016 Draft, but has yet to make his NHL debut.