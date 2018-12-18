1h ago
Canucks' Juolevi (knee) out for season
TSN.ca Staff
Olli Juolevi has undergone successful knee surgery, the Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday.
The defenceman is out for the season, but is expected to make a full recovery for training camp next fall.
The Canucks said in a statement that their medical team determined that surgery was the best option for the 20-year-old's long-term health and career.
The Finnish native went fifth overall to Vancouver in the 2016 Draft, but has yet to make his NHL debut.