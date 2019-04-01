2h ago
Canucks sign G Kielly to entry-level deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Vancouver Canucks announced Monday the team has signed NCAA goalie Jake Kielly to a two-year entry-level contract.
Kielly has spent the past three seasons at Clarkson University and finished this past season with a 26-11-2 record, 1.91 goals against average, and .929 save percentage.
"Jake has had an outstanding collegiate career at Clarkson," Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a team release. "We're excited to have him join our organization as he'll add further depth to the goaltending position."