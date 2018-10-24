It was a tough night for the Vancouver Canucks on the injury front.

Chris Tanev (hip), Sven Baertschi (upper-body) and Alex Edler (lower-body) all left Wednesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights early and did not return, causing the Canucks to finish the game with four defencemen. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the Baertschi injury was from a hit to the head.

Canucks head coach Travis Green did not provide an update on any of the injured players following the game, but did say that forward Brock Boeser is a possibility for Thursday's matchup with the Arizona Coyotes more so than Elias Pettersson. Boeser has not played since Monday as he recovers from a lower-body injury. Pettersson has been out since Oct. 13 with a concussion.

Boeser is a possibility for tomorrow’s game against the Coyotes, more so than Pettersson, said Green. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2018

Green added that he expects to call up a few guys as the team gets ready for Thursday's matchup. Blueliner Alex Biega is expected to be among them and draw in, while Michael De Zotto, who was a scratch against Vegas, could draw back in against Arizona. Forward Darren Archibald is also with the team after getting called up yesterday.

Vancouver picked up a 3-2 win over Vegas Wednesday night in the shootout. Following their matchup with the Coyotes, Vancouver will be back in action Saturday when they host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.