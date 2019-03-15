Vancouver Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev's season is over.

Tanev will be out for the year. #canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 16, 2019

According to head coach Travis Green, Tanev will not play again this season after leaving early against the New Jersey Devils Friday night. Green added he believes it's a broken bone.

Tanev blocked a shot from New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri in the first period and went to the dressing room. He returned to the bench and skated briefly during a TV timeout but didn't look comfortable and went back to the room, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji. The Canucks announced he would not return soon after. New Jersey went on to win the game 3-2 in the shootout.

This was Tanev's second game back after missing 11 with an ankle injury. Tanev finishes the year with two goals and 10 assists in 54 games.

Following Friday's game, the Canucks will be back in action Sunday night in Dallas against the Stars.