The 10-team Cape Cod League announced Friday that they have cancelled the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After careful consideration, the Cape Cod Baseball League Executive Committee has voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 season. For more info: https://t.co/UTtMBoM87h — Cape League (@Official_CCBL) April 24, 2020

The league, known as a high-level summer circuit for college stars, was originally set to open its season on June 13.

They released the following statement on Friday:

"The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved. Following CDC guidelines and medical recommendations, the league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis."