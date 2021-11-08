Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is now tied with Hall of Famer Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL all-time goal list after netting his 741st goal of his career Monday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 36-year-old Russian is still behind Jaromir Jagr (766) for third all-time, Gordie Howe (801) for second and Wayne Gretzky (894) for first.

Ovechkin, playing in his 17th season in Washington after the Caps selected him first overall in 2004, now has 11 goals in 12 games this season.

