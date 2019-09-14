Washington Capitals forward Evgeni Kuznetsov will miss the first three games of the regular season for inappropriate conduct, the NHL announced on Saturday,

Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended three games for inappropriate conduct: https://t.co/Jequ10QrUm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 14, 2019

Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine while representing the Russian national team at the World Championship in May. He received a four-year ban from the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Although the IIHF considers cocaine to be a prohibited drug, the NHL does not.

In May, a video surfaced of Kuznetsov sitting next to a white powdery substance. He denied taking any drugs at the time and an investigation by the league cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Since the suspension came to light, the NHL met with Kuznetsov and the NHLPA in a meeting on Sept. 9.

"“I have decided to accept the NHL’s suspension today. I am once again sorry that I have disappointed my family, my teammates, and the Capitals organization and fans. I promise to do everything in my power to win you back with my actions both on and off the ice," Kuznetsov said in a statement, "I also understand that I am fortunate to have an opportunity to make things right. Thanks to the Capitals, NHL, and NHLPA, I have taken many steps in the right direction and I’m confident that I will continue on that path. I am grateful for everyone’s support and I’m looking to move forward from this point. While I can appreciate that people may have additional questions, I will not be commenting further on this matter.”