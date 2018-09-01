The Washington Capitals have signed forward Sergei Shumakov to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract worth $925 thousand, the team announced on Saturday.

Shumakov posted 40 points last season with CSKA Moscow of the KHL last season, tying for the team lead. He also posted four points in 11 playoff games as CSKA Moscow reached the Gagarin Cup Final.

Prior to joining CSKA Moscow, the 25-year-old spent six seasons with Novosibirsk Sibir, where he made his KHL debut in 2011-12.