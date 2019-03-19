Connolly won't go to the White House: 'Don't think it's the right thing to do'

The Washington Capitals will bring the Stanley Cup to the White House for a visit with President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports citing a team spokesperson.

The visit comes almost 10 months after the Capitals won their first-ever Cup with a 4-1 series victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

News: the Capitals are visiting the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup on Monday. This story will be updated. https://t.co/MqMnwjwFca — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 19, 2019

While most Capitals players - including captain Alexander Ovechkin - have already said that they would visit the White House, forwards Devante Smith-Pelly and Brett Connolly said last summer that they would skip the traditional champions' trip.

Smith-Pelly was waived by the Capitals last month prior to the trade deadline and sent to Hershey of the AHL.

Visiting the White House has been an NHL tradition for the Stanley Cup champions since 1991, when the Pittsburgh Penguins were invited by President George H.W. Bush.

The 2017 Stanley Cup champions Penguins accepted an invitation from President Trump last season, citing respect for the office of the President. The team also attended White House ceremonies following Stanley Cup championships in 2009 and 2016 with Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The NBA's Golden State Warriors and NFL's Philadelphia Eagles did not visit President Donald Trump after winning championships.