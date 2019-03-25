Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said Monday that defenceman Michal Kempny is dealing with a "long-term" lower-body injury that could put his season in doubt.

Reirden added the team is in the process of figuring out if he needs surgery or not.

According to the Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan, it seems like Kempny will miss the rest of the season and at least some of the playoffs. Reirden said a more concrete timetable will be available soon.

Reirden said Kempny’s injury is “long term.” Team is figuring out if he’ll need surgery and whatnot, but it certainly seems like he’ll miss the rest of the regular season and at least some of the playoffs, too. Team will have an update with a more concrete timetable soon. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 25, 2019

Kempny and Lightning forward Cedric Paquette got tangled up by the Washington bench late in the second period during last week's matchup and his leg got caught awkwardly under him as he fell to the ice. Kempny was helped down the tunnel by his teammates and did not return to the game.

He has six goals and 25 points for the Caps this season.

Washington will be back in action Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.