Tom Wilson will slide back into his familiar role alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Tuesday night, four games earlier than the Washington Capitals anticipated.

Independent arbitrator Shyam Das reduced Wilson’s landmark 20-game suspension to 14 on Tuesday for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist on Sept. 30. That made Wilson immediately eligible to rejoin the lineup when Washington faces Minnesota on Tuesday night.

The Capitals sifted five different right wingers through Wilson’s spot on the top line, clearly unable to find a fit.

In order to stay there, the human cruise missile Wilson will need to reconfigure his game inside the lines drawn by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, now coming off his unprecedented fourth suspension in a span of 105 games played.

The Capitals played 16 games in the time it took for Das to rule on his appeal, meaning Wilson was forced to sit for two games longer than necessary.

That won’t sit well with the Capitals or the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

Checking the NHL’s balance of power was important, but the real matter at hand for the NHLPA was lost salary - making the number of games somewhat secondary.

Wilson recouped $63,000 in forfeited salary each game the suspension was reduced. The six-game reduction saved him $378,048, making his total forfeiture $882,113 – a big difference from the original $1.26 million, which was nearly double the largest fine ever placed on a player for a single suspension.

In his initial appeal ruling, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held up head of Player Safety George Parros’ formula that arrived at 20 games.

Bettman wrote that Parros took Wilson’s last suspension, a three-game playoff suspension which equated to six regular-season games, multiplied it by three (to get to 18) and then added an initial two for Sundqvist’s injury.

Bettman concluded that multiplication was “eminently reasonable and appropriate” but Das disagreed, citing historical precedent set by the league in previous suspension.

“[Bettman’s] explanation is too thin a reed to substantially support the application of a multiplier of 3x, as used in Parros’ methodology,” Das wrote in his ruling.

The NHL did not immediately issue a statement on Wilson’s reduction on Tuesday. They were previously stung by Das’ decision to reduce Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson’s suspension for domestic violence from 27 games to 18.

The NHL could act to remove Das from his post as independent arbitrator once his agreed-upon term is up on June 30, 2019.

In response to the two significant suspension reductions, the NHLPA could also push to change the process and have all decisions immediately appealed to an arbitrator, saving a step for Bettman to hear an appeal in between.

At the very least, the expectation is the NHLPA will want to have these matters ruled upon on a more expeditious fashion, given that Wilson (and Dennis Wideman before him) sat for more games than required.

Tom Wilson suspension timeline:

- Sept. 30: Illegal check to the head of St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist in a preseason game.

- Oct. 3: Wilson issued 20-game suspension by NHL Department of Player Safety.

- Oct. 5: NHLPA announces Wilson will formally appeal suspension

- Oct. 18: Bettman holds seven-hour appeal hearing in New York

- Oct. 25: Bettman upholds 20-game suspension, writes he hopes it’s a “wake-up call” for Wilson

- Oct. 26: NHLPA announces Wilson will appeal Bettman’s decision to independent arbitrator Shyam Das

- Oct. 31: Independent arbitrator hearing held in New York

- Nov. 13: Independent arbitrator issues ruling reducing by six games

