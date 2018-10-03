NHL Season Preview: How many games will Wilson get?

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended 20 games for his illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues centre Oskar Sundqvist in a preseason game on Sunday.

Washington’s Tom Wilson suspended twenty games for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist. https://t.co/ojQ4yN6oFN — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 3, 2018

Wilson had an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, meaning the league had the right to suspend him more than five games.

The Capitals forward has now been suspended four times in his nearly five-year career.

During the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, Wilson was suspended three games for a check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins centre Zach Aston-Reese which broke his jaw and caused a concussion.

In 2017, Wilson was suspended twice in the preseason. The first offence resulted in a suspension of two games while the second incident just a week later landed him four games, two in the preseason and two to start the regular season.

The 24-year-old signed a six-year, $31 million contract with the Capitals in July.

Wilson was drafted 16th overall by Washington in the 2012 Draft.