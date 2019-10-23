Button: 'Couture has experience and credibility in the league, was right to call guys out'

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture voiced his frustration with two teammates for a poor change that led to the Buffalo Sabres' overtime winner Tuesday night.

As Sharks forwards Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier changed with just under two minutes left in overtime, Casey Mittelstadt found Rasmus Ristolainen up ice for a two-on-one with Jack Eichel. Eichel would score the overtime winner off a rebound as Couture and Joe Thornton were racing back into the play.

"Just an inexcusable change. Two guys that stayed out too long looking for offence. It's a selfish play that doesn't need to be part of this team, so we'll figure that out," Couture said post-game.

Tuesday's loss dropped the Sharks to 3-5-1 on the season and came after they lost 4-3 to the Sabres on home ice Saturday night.

“These two games, we’re playing okay, but we’re still not winning,” Erik Karlsson added. “That’s what this business is about, is winning games. Especially when we’re feeling like we’re playing decent, we need to find ways to win games, and right now we’re not doing that.

“We get a point, but by no means should we be satisfied with that tonight.”

The Sharks, who had won three straight games before their two losses to Buffalo, will look to get back on track Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.