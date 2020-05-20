When the new 3ICE league takes to the ice next July, six of their eight teams will have a Hockey Hall of Fame player behind their bench.

The league announced Wednesday that it had come to terms with Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, Angela Ruggiero and Bryan Trottier to coach when the independent three-on-three league opens play in July 2021. The other two teams will be coached by Ed Johnston, who is in Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and John LeClair, who was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.

When play begins, the schedule will see the teams play on nine weekends in nine different locations throughout the United States and Canada during the summer of 2021. Each weekend will see each of the eight teams, which will not represent specific cities, play a bracket-style tournament.

The eight teams will each have seven players dressed for each game - six players and a goaltender.