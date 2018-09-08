TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed star running back David Johnson to a three-year extension through the 2021 season.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed Saturday night. Johnson will make $1.88 million this season in the final year of the rookie deal he signed in 2015 as a third-round pick out of Northern Iowa.

Coming off a wrist injury that limited to one game last season, Johnson has rushed for 1,843 yards and 24 touchdowns on 429 attempts in 33 career games. He also has caught 122 passes for 1,403 yards and eight touchdowns, and has 598 yards and a TD on 22 kickoff returns.

Johnson had a record-breaking campaign in 2016, leading the NFL and setting a franchise record with 2,118 scrimmage yards (1,239 rushing and 879 receiving). He also led the NFL and set a franchise record with 20 touchdowns, including a franchise-record 16 rushing touchdowns.