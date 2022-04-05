Carey Price appears to be one step closer to making his return.

According to TSN's John Lu, Price and fellow Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen were in the nets for Tuesday's optional morning skate. Price will not be starting but it remains to be seen if he is ready for back up duty.

Head coach Martin St. Louis said he has "no idea" whether Price would do a backup stint or conditioning start in Laval with the Rocket before suiting up for the Canadiens.

Samuel Montembeault alternated reps with Price but the latter did the majority of the work in the "backup" net at this morning skate. Both Price and Montembeault stayed on the ice after morning skate to work with scratches and injured players, including forward Laruent Dauphin and defenceman Chris Wideman, according to Lu.

It appears rookie defenceman Jordan Harris will remain in the lineup while forward Brendan Gallagher (lower-body injury) will return to the lineup for the first time since March 17.

The Canadiens host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Brendan Gallagher sera de retour ce soir. Tyler Pitlick sera laissé de côté.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Brendan Gallagher will return to the lineup tonight. Tyler Pitlick will be a healthy scratch.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2022

Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage during the 2020-21 regular season and played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage, leading Montreal to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

The Anahim Lake, B.C. native has spent his entire 15-year career with the Canadiens, winning the Hart Memorial and Vezina Trophies in 2015. His 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's 512.