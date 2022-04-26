Price still day-to-day, will see knee surgeon with team in New York

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price remains considered day-to-day, but will travel with the team to New York to attend a doctor's appointment.

Price will be visiting the New York City-based doctor, Dr. Robert Marx, who performed who performed his off-season knee surgery.

Price, 34, was named the Canadiens nominee for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy after returning after the surgery and a stint in the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program.

"It was a big plus for him to fight and get back after a long year of dealing with his injury but we knew it wasn't going to be smooth sailing," interim head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters on Tuesday.

“You’re talking about Carey Price, a goalie that’s been here forever; one of the best in the league," winger Josh Anderson added. "So anytime you hear that news it’s a concern, for sure, but I guess we’ll have to see today, tomorrow where he’s at and go from there."

Earlier this week, St. Louis explained that Price played a lot of games since returning on April 15 and he will be given a break with the intention of being ready for Friday's season finale against the Florida Panthers.

Price has registered a 0-4-0 record with a .853 save percentage and 4.04 goals-against average in his four starts this season.