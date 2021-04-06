The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that goaltender Carey Price will not make the trip to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Wednesday and is staying in Montreal "to get treatments."

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket to the taxi squad.



Primeau will make the trip with the club to Toronto. Carey Price will stay in Montreal to get treatments. pic.twitter.com/xjxZY5DSBk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2021

The Canadiens will play one game in Toronto before returning to Montreal to take on the Winnipeg Jets Thursday evening.

Price backstopped the Habs to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in overtime on Monday, stopping 21 of 23 shots. Earlier in the day, he left the team's skate early after taking a shot off the blocker hand, but head coach Dominique Ducharme said soon after he was fine to start.

#Habs Ducharme says Price will start tonight vs #Oilers despite taking a shot off his blocker hand that forced him to leave the morning skate early. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 5, 2021

The 33-year-old Price has a 2.66 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 23 appearances so far this season.

Backup Jake Allen will be expected to start against the Maple Leafs. He has 5-3-4 record this season with a .922 save percentage and a 2.23 GAA.