Chiasson apologized to Price for run in, admits he misread the play

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters on Tuesday that goaltender Carey Price will be out for a week with a concussion.

Price, who was absent on Tuesday as the Canadiens took to the ice for practice, suffered the injury after Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson skated into him in the first period of Montreal's 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Monday night.

Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau were on the only goaltenders skating on Tuesday.

#Habs Primeau is an emergency callup so Mtl still has one regular recall left. However, once Primeau’s $880K AAV is added to roster it will leave $1.18M of cap space, not enough room for Caufield’s $1.3M hit to currently fit him in as a recall. @TSN_Edge

Ref: @CapFriendly — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 20, 2021

Price stopped all seven saves he faced in the first period of the game, just his second start after returning from a lower-body injury. Allen took over in the crease Monday, allowing three goals on 28 shots in two periods of work.

"It's unfortunate for Carey, but that's what I'm here for," Allen said. "I'm here to step up when guys go down. That's my job. So I've got to always be ready."

Allen saw his record drop to 7-8-4 with the loss on Monday. He has a .914 save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average in 19 games this season. The 30-year-old made six straight starts earlier this month with Price sidelined.

Price returned to game action on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators after being sidelined since April 5 with a lower-body injury.

The 33-year-old is 12-7-5 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage over 24 games this season, his 14th with the Canadiens.

Montreal continues to sit fourth in the North Division, with a six-point lead over the fifth-place Calgary Flames, who have played two more games. The Vancouver Canucks, who are sixth in the division, are 10 points back of the Canadiens with five games in hand.