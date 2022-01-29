Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price skated in full equipment for about 10 minutes on Saturday but did not face any shots, according to TSN's John Lu.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said that the team's practice facility will be closed starting Monday, during the team's bye week, and staff will be unable to work with players. As a result, Price's on-ice sessions could be restricted to Saturday and Sunday before being put on hold for the all-star break.

Speaking with the media last week, goaltending coach Eric Raymond said that Price is looking forward to his return.

"Like everyone else, he wants to come back. He wants to play hockey, and we all hope he will," said Raymond.

The 34-year-old Price has not played this season after voluntarily entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program before the start of the campaign. Prior to entering the program, the former Hart Trophy and Vezina winner underwent surgery on his knee.

The Anahim Lake, B.C. native had a 12-7-5 record last season with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

Price's 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks backstop Marc-Andre Fleury's 497. He has played 15 NHL seasons, all with the Canadiens.