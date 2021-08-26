Price expected to be ready for start of Habs training camp

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is expected to be ready when the club begins training camp next month, head coach Dominique Ducharme said on Thursday. The 34-year-old underwent knee surgery on July 23, following the Canadiens' run to the Stanley Cup Final.

"He just arrived in Montreal not too long ago," Ducharme said at his charity golf tournament at the Club de Golf de Joliette. "I'll have more news next week, and he should be there for the start of camp, and if not at the start, very soon after that."

Price's original recovery timetable was 10-12 weeks, indicating that he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

The 2014-15 Vezina Trophy winner posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

Price was left unprotected by the club in the NHL Expansion Draft. However, the Seattle Kraken opted to select defenceman Cale Fleury.